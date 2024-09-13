DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $528.34 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,076 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of Accenture worth $528,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $349.90 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day moving average is $324.00. The stock has a market cap of $219.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.