DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 13,004 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $312,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $494.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $494.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

