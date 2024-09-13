DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 21,642 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $130,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $471.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.11. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

