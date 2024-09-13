DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 48,592 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.38% of Sempra worth $182,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

