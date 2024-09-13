DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Stryker worth $271,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 146.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $367.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $368.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.61 and its 200 day moving average is $342.38.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

