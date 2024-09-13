DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 88,159 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 88,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $137,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

