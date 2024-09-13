Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $249.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.94.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AVB opened at $231.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average of $198.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

