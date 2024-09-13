Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $14.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

RIVN stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,150. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

