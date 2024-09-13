Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Hits New 52-Week High at $210.00

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €210.00 ($230.77) and last traded at €205.80 ($226.15), with a volume of 303633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €207.20 ($227.69).

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €188.89.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

