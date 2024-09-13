DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $29,457.90 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

DexCom stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.