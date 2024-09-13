Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.16

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 4081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

