Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.16

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 4081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
