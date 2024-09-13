Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RS Crum Inc. owned about 1.03% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $28.91 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

