Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,157 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 42.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $71,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

