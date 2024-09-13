Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after purchasing an additional 712,064 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 1,099,117 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,686,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,652,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFAU stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

