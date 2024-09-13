Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFLV stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

