Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,156 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

