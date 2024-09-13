Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 81,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

