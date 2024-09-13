Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Short Interest Down 82.8% in August

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.24% of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of METU stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 199,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

