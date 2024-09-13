Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

