Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.40

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €44.40 ($48.79) and last traded at €44.40 ($48.79), with a volume of 3550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.30 ($48.68).
Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.99 and a 200 day moving average of €43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.
