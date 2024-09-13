Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.91 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $14.91 billion and approximately $425.12 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00108112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,933,806,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

