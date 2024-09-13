Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$139.18.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$135.15 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$89.76 and a 52 week high of C$137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$131.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.85.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,013 shares of company stock worth $3,225,967. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

