Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$136.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.18.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$135.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.76 and a 12 month high of C$137.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. Analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,013 shares of company stock worth $3,225,967. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

