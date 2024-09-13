Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $535.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $512.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $405.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

