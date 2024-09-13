Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 8,390 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,337,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,055,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.87 million, a PE ratio of 94.06 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.