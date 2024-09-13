Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 10,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total value of C$1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197.75.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total value of C$1,706,874.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$167.94. The stock had a trading volume of 804,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,716. The company has a market cap of C$236.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$168.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$154.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.57.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$163.38.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

