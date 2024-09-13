Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of DEI opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 164,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 90,118 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

