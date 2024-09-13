Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Downer EDI’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Downer EDI Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Downer EDI Company Profile
