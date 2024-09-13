Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $2.52 during trading on Thursday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

