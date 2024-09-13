Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:BROS opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 188.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,096,452 shares of company stock valued at $35,018,776. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,201,000 after buying an additional 100,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.