Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.