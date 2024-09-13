Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Global X SuperDividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $22.19 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $780.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

