Eagle Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 885,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after buying an additional 216,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $492.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $492.88. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,467 shares of company stock worth $379,595,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

