Eagle Strategies LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,506,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,219,000 after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 55,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $97.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

