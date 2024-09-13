Eagle Strategies LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $387.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

