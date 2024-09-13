Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9,218.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,257 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,180,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,505,000 after buying an additional 111,790 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

TFC opened at $41.63 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

