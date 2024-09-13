Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $214,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

