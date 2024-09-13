Eagle Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $411.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

