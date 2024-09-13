Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $545.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.88 and its 200-day moving average is $541.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

