Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 135 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Shares of LOW opened at $252.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

