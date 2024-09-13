EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 309174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EchoStar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar Stock Up 3.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 694.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.