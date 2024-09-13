EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 309174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
