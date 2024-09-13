Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of TEAF opened at $12.90 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
