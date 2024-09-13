Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of TEAF opened at $12.90 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 29.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 19.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.