Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $82.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $8,917,000. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.2% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

