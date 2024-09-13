Elastos Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $42.93 million and approximately $669,503.65 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003221 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,669,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,265,009 coins. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

