Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 230.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 332,913 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

