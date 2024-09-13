Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Electro Optic Systems stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Friday. Electro Optic Systems has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
About Electro Optic Systems
