Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Electro Optic Systems stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Friday. Electro Optic Systems has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

