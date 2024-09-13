Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.49 million and $753,463.40 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,939,805 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

