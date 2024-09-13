Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $47.91 million and $820,610.88 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,956,405 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

