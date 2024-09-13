Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,404. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

