Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $838,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $935.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $896.94 and its 200-day moving average is $831.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $888.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

